Ring of Honor Chief Operating Officer Joe Koff spoke to Alfonso Castillo of Newsday.com to discuss the ROH/NJPW show that will take place in Madison Square Garden over WrestleMania weekend next year. They sent us these highlights:

Booking MSG for ROH / NJPW 'G1 Supercard' during WrestleMania weekend:

"This was a big decision, and we had to take a look at the risks and the reward. But, really, what it came down to was: Where are we going to run that weekend if we want to run in New York? It's hard to find a building that can accommodate wrestling in that 6,000 to 10,000 range that's in the city and that's not a schlep to get to. WWE wasn't even thinking of using (the Garden on that night). I can't speak for other organizations and why they do or they don't use it. It was the right venue for us on that day."

"I would expect that, as I've seen at every other city, on that weekend all of their events are sell-outs... I really believe the people who bought tickets to Madison Square Garden would have bought tickets to Ring of Honor no matter where we were."

If he is concerned with the prospect of WWE retaliating against ROH:

"If I'm in their crosshairs, I don't feel that I've ever not been in their crosshairs, but not for anything more than the talent that I have and the opportunity that they see in taking our talent. But I don't feel any strain on our relationship."

