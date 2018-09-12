Brian Cage Reveals Which WWE Star Is His Dream Match, Former WCW Wrestler In Horror Movie, FSW

- Former WWE and WCW wrestler Vito LoGrasso has a role in The Church, which releases in theaters on October 5th. The movie is written and directed by first-time filmmaker Dom Frank and stars Clint Howard (Solo: A Star Wars Story, Arrested Development, Apollo 13), Bill Mosely (The Devil's Rejects, House of 1000 Corpses, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2), Ashley C. Williams (Julia, The Human Centipede) and Lisa Wilcox (A Nightmare on Elm Street film series). Below is the synopsis for the movie:

In this twisting, heart-pounding thriller, the minister of a once vibrant, landmark Baptist church, now struggling to survive, is the sole hold-out in a decaying Philadelphia neighborhood earmarked for gentrification. But ultimately, the preacher's steely resolve to preserve his family's evangelical legacy in the community and dwindling congregation dissolves under relentless pressure from his status-seeking wife and greedy church leaders--Lured by cash bribes and promises from unscrupulous developers to establish a flashy "mega-ministry" elsewhere. Soon, the spirits of congregational members deeply wronged of centuries past - stirred from the disquiet of their graves by the remorseless trespasses of another generation - begin to make their displeasure known. As the sinners, abruptly and inexplicably bound within the confines of the sanctuary, begin to fall prey to unseen and ominous forces, they must all re-examine their choices and bow to the will of the covenant ... only to reveal the righteous among them.

The Church was shot on location at Philadelphia's historic First Corinthian Baptist Church (founded in 1930), where Frank's family has been part of the congregation for more than 60 years. You can get more information at TheChurchMovie.com.

- Future Stars of Wrestling Presents Mecca III on Sunday, September 30th at 5pm at Sam's Live! during ROH Weekend in Las Vegas. The show will crown its Mecca Grand Champion in an 8 Man Tournament. First round matches are PJ Black vs. Teddy Hart, John Morrison vs. Shane Strickland, Brian Cage vs. Hammerstone and Sami Callihan vs. an opponent yet to be named. Also on the show, FSW Women's Champion Heather Monroe will defend against Taya, while FSW Tag Champs 1 Percent will battle Reno Scum. Willie Mack and Scorpio Sky are also scheduled to appear, with more names to be announced soon. You can go to FutureStarsOfWrestling.com for more information.

See Also Brian Cage On What WWE Had Planned For Him Before He Was Released

- SportsKeeda has a short interview with Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion Brian Cage. During the interview, Cage was asked if he could face one X-Division legend of the past, who it would be.

"AJ Styles, hands down," Cage answered. "He has been my life long dream match and I'd say he was THE X-division Champion and he probably one of the best three wrestlers going on today, so it has to be Styles, no doubt."