Lilian Garcia On NFL National Anthem Protests, Eva Marie Launching Podcast, Chris Jericho-Christian

- Lilian Garcia announced today that she will perform the U.S. National Anthem on Sunday, October 7 before the New York Jets take on the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Her performance will be part of the Jets' "Kids Day" featuring WWE.

A person replied, "Why? It's clear (the) NFL doesn't like the anthem or our flag."

Garcia responded, "I can't control what others do but I can control what I do and that is sing my heart out for a country that has allowed me so many opportunities."

- Former WWE star Eva Marie announced today that she has partnered with PodcastOne to launch her own podcast, "The Natalie Eva Marie Show." She is co-hosting the podcast with her husband, Jonathan Coyle, and it premieres next Wednesday.

- It was on this day in 2004 when Chris Jericho and Christian faced off in a Ladder Match at Unforgiven for the vacant Intercontinental Championship. The official Instagram account of the WWE Network posted a clip from the match, which ended with Jericho winning.