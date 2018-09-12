Lilian Garcia On NFL National Anthem Protests, Eva Marie Launching Podcast, Chris Jericho-Christian

- Lilian Garcia announced today that she will perform the U.S. National Anthem on Sunday, October 7 before the New York Jets take on the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Her performance will be part of the Jets' "Kids Day" featuring WWE.
Excited to announce that I will be singing our National Anthem for the @NFL @NYJets Game on Sunday October 7th vs @Broncos @mlstadium ! It's Kids Day featuring @WWE so sure to be a super fun, uplifting day!! ?????????????????? . . . . #nationalanthem #nyjets #nfl #kidsday #wwe #wweuniverse #armybrat
A person replied, "Why? It's clear (the) NFL doesn't like the anthem or our flag."
Garcia responded, "I can't control what others do but I can control what I do and that is sing my heart out for a country that has allowed me so many opportunities."
- Former WWE star Eva Marie announced today that she has partnered with PodcastOne to launch her own podcast, "The Natalie Eva Marie Show." She is co-hosting the podcast with her husband, Jonathan Coyle, and it premieres next Wednesday.
You guys have spoken!! And asked for more long form discussions????, so I am proud to announce that @podcastone has given me my own show. - ?? The Natalie Eva Marie Show" ?? cohosting with my husband @jonathan_coyle ! - Tune in every Wednesday for brand new episodes! CLICK LINK In bio for a short preview, and I can't wait to announce my first guest for next Wednesday's premiere episode! - Don't forget to rate and review because I will be shouting out the best comments each week with on air!!
- It was on this day in 2004 when Chris Jericho and Christian faced off in a Ladder Match at Unforgiven for the vacant Intercontinental Championship. The official Instagram account of the WWE Network posted a clip from the match, which ended with Jericho winning.