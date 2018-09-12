John Cena Reveals His New Kids Book (Video), Priscilla Kelly On Deonna Purrazzo & MYC, WWE Stock

- Above is video of Priscilla Kelly talking to WWE's Jeremy Borash before tonight's Mae Young Classic match against Deonna Purrazzo. Kelly says it's surreal to finally be in WWE and she's never faced Deonna one-on-one but she's been studying h er work and she's prepared. Kelly says she is the queen of unorthodox tactics and mind games but tonight is all about aggression and winning The Mae Young Classic.

- WWE stock was down 0.39% today, closing at $86.07 per share. Today's high was $87.04 and the low was $83.90.

- John Cena tweeted the following to promote his new Elbow Grease book, which was written by Cena for kids age 3 to 7. The book was illustrated by Howard McWilliam. Below is the synpopsis along with Cena's tweet:

From superstar entertainer John Cena comes a new picture-book series all about perseverance and believing in yourself, featuring a little monster truck named Elbow Grease! Meet Elbow Grease, a little monster truck with a big problem! He's smaller than his four brothers, but wants to prove that he has the guts and the grit to do big things. He decides that entering the Demolition Derby is the perfect way to show everyone that what he lacks in horsepower he makes up for in gumption. From multi-talented mega celebrity John Cena comes this exciting story about the importance of believing in yourself and never giving up. Full of high-octane illustrations and a new character kids will cheer for, this fun and fast-paced book proves that a little Elbow Grease… can go a long way!