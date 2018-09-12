Sean Waltman Discusses Renee Young Joining The WWE RAW Broadcast Team

This past week on Raw, Renee Young made history by becoming the first woman to join the Raw broadcasting team on a full-time basis. The move was met with overwhelmingly positive reaction on social media as fans congratulated Young for the accomplishment and applauded WWE for the move.

Sean Waltman discussed Young's new role during his X-Pac 1,2,360 podcast.

"It's no surprise to me that smart people in the WWE realized this is a really good move," Waltman stated. "It's not just because [she's female], yeah part of it is obviously the empowerment of women, but she's really good at it!

"You don't want people being put in positions just because they're a woman. Because I don't think that does any good for the movement at all. So, you get capable women that are really good at what they do and you give them a shot to do things. And that's what this is, and it's great! And I hope she continues to do a great job."

Young was a fill-in host on Raw for Jonathan Coachman while he was on assignment with The Golf Channel. Coach will now take over Young's old role as host of pay-per-view kickoff shows.

Since joining WWE in 2012, Young has had various broadcasting roles and was most recently the backstage interviewer on Raw. In addition to joining Michael Cole and Corey Graves on the Raw broadcast team, Young is also a color commentator for the ongoing Mae Young Classic.

