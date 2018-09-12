Wrestling Inc.

Ric Flair Gets Married, The Undertaker In Attendance, RAW Star Walks Wendy Barlow Down The Aisle

By Marc Middleton | September 12, 2018

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was married for the fifth time this week.

TMZ Sports reports that Flair and longtime fiancee Wendy Barlow (FiFi The Maid in WCW) tied the knot at a resort in North Florida on Wednesday. The Undertaker was among those in attendance for the low-key ceremony and RAW Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler walked Wendy down the aisle.

The Nature Boy tweeted the following on Tuesday:


