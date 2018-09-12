Kurt Angle On If He Knows When WWE Hiatus Will End, Undertaker Vs. Shane McMahon WM 32 Match, Paige

- WWE uploaded the full Undertaker vs. Shane McMahon Hell In A Cell match from WrestleMania 32, which you can watch in the video above. Taker defeated Shane-O-Mac after Shane missed an elbow from the top of the Cell to Taker, who was lying outside on the announce table. Taker then pummeled Shane, got him back in the ring and pinned him after a tombstone.

In case you missed it, WWE this week also uploaded The Undertaker defeating Triple H in the "End of an Era" Hell In A Cell match from WrestleMania XXVIII, which you can watch below:

- SmackDown General Manager Paige will be appearing at the Fandemic Tour in the NRG Center in Houston, Texas this Friday from 4-8 p.m. You can purchase tickets or get more information by clicking here.

- RAW General Manager Kurt Angle commented on his storyline forced "vacation" from RAW, as seen below. Angle noted on Instagram that he has not heard when his vacation will end, and he's wondering if he will ever come back. As noted, the hiatus is all storyline and PWInsider recently reported that he has been training "very hard" to return to the ring for WWE, although it's not known yet who he will be facing. You can check out Angle's post below: