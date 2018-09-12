Stephanie McMahon Reveals The Reason Behind WWE's Success

Stephanie McMahon was among the featured speakers today at the SportsBusiness Journal's 2018 SBJ Game Changers Conference in New York City, a one-day event focused on the multiple ways in which women intersect with sports. During a discussion panel called "Ideas That Move Us Forward: Storytelling In Sports Business," Stephanie revealed the reason behind WWE's success.

"We're successful for one reason only: We listened to our audience," Stephanie said.

Stephanie also said the audience is the catalyst behind the rise of women in WWE.

"It's about doing, not just talking. You have to listen to your audience. Their voice matters," Stephanie said.

Afterward, Stephanie thanked the SportsBusiness Journal for the opportunity to speak at the conference.

Mary Ellen Curran, WWE's Senior Vice President of Community Relations, was also honored at the conference.