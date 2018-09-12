Wrestling Inc.

Photo: Aiden English Shows Off Nasty Wounds From WWE SmackDown

By Joseph James | September 12, 2018

The beguiling singer of Rusev Day, Aiden English, showed off some of his nasty wounds following his tag team match matchup on SmackDown Live last night, as seen below.

English took quite a beating from The Bar, but managed to help his team secure a win when he pushed Rusev out of the path of an incoming Brogue Kick from Sheamus. The Bulgarian Brute would land a Machka kick on Sheamus to give himself and English a shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Championship against The New Day this Sunday at WWE Hell in a Cell.

You can check out Aiden's battle scars below.

View this post on Instagram

Battle scars...worth it. #HIAC falls on #RusevDay

A post shared by Aiden English (@dramakingwwe) on

