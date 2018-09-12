WWE NXT Results (9/12): Bianca Belair Vs. Nikki Cross, Tommaso Ciampa Returns, Lars Sullivan

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of WWE NXT beginning at 8pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the REFRESH button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

- Cameras catch NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa heading into the building for his first appearance since NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn. They try to get a word from him, but he remains silent as he storms past them towards the building.

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Adrian Jaoude and Cezar Bononi

Bononi and Burch gets things going, Bonino with a sizable height advantage, but Burch with a european uppercut and follows that up with a heatbutt. Step-up enziguri, missile dropkick, kip-up, and Loran tags in. Double suplex, double chops as Burch gets back in there. Bononi shoves Burch to his corner and Jaoude tags in, locks in an modified armbar, Bononi tags back in and hammers away on Burch.

Backbreaker, running knee to Burch's head, cover, two. Jaoude gets right back to work on Burch's arm. Burch finally gets away, Lorcan in and lands some heavy chops to the face, running european uppercuts to both opponents and hits a running blockbuster on both guys. Burch tagged back in, double team high-angle implant DDT and that will finish the match.

Winners: Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch via Pinfall

- NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa out the ring with actual entrance music that starts with a heartbeat that flat lines. He says that music is a personal message to each of his opponents over the last few weeks. He mocks all the people who have been pointing their finger at him for possibly attacking Aleister Black. Ciampa says when he wants to attack someone he will do it on the biggest stage so all eyes are on him. Ciampa says he wants to know who decided to take out Black before he even had a chance.

Ciampa says even if Black made it to TakeOver, it wouldn't have mattered. "Gargano loses. Black loses. I win." Ciampa admires his title as the crowd boos and yells at him. Ciampa continues that whatever he says is exactly what he'll do. Ciampa finishes by saying if someone wants to be a winner then they should follow the lead of Tommaso Ciampa and raises up the title. On his way out, he rips a "Ciampa Sucks" sign out away from a kid.

Shayna Baszler vs. Violet Payne

Crowd with a "Shayna's gonna kill you" chant. Payne is immediately taken down, Baszler swings away and stands back up. Kick to the chest, Baszler wrenches away on Payne's arm, one way and then the other way. Baszler then stands on her hand and kicks away at her arm. Baszler with the rear naked choke and that will end things in a hurry, Baszler hangs on for a bit long and Payne passes out.

Winner: Shayna Baszler via Submission

- Post-match, Baszler decides to lock her finisher one more time and Payne passes out again. Referees finally get her to stop. Oh, one more time! Payne is out again! Baszler then dumps her out to the floor and heads off.

- Moments ago, Heavy Machinery are outside and are on the case to figure out who attacked Aleister Black. The two believe Ciampa did it and Ciampa happens to walk by. He approaches them and says if they have something to say, say it to his face. William Regal suddenly shows up and is happy Ciampa finally decided to show up. He wants Ciampa in his office asap. Looks like we may see Ciampa vs. Otis down the road.

- Backstage, Undisputed Era talk about the War Raiders. Roderick Strong says they can't hide from these guys. O'Reilly says he's too famous to hide, he can't even go grocery shopping these days. Adam Cole notes next week it will be NXT North American Champion Ricochet vs. NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne. It doesn't matter who wins though because the winner is eventually going to face him.

Lars Sullivan vs. Raul Mendoza

Mendoza able to avoid Sullivan at first and lands a couple of kicks. Gets some momentum, hits a springboard kick, but that he gets planted to the mat. Sullivan launches him across the ring. Big splash in the corner, another toss, huge clubbing blows. Mendoza able to hit a jawbeaker, kick, dodges a charging Sullivan into the ring post. More kicks by Mendoza, springboard dropkick, but gets caught with a pop-up powerslam. Sullivan with more massive clubbing blows to the side of the head, freak accident, cover, 1-2-3.

Winner: Lars Sullivan via Pinfall

- Two weeks ago, we see Ricochet and Pete Dunne lose to the Undisputed Era after Ricochet mistakenly hit Dunne near the end of the match.

- Earlier today, Pete Dunne is asked about his upcoming match against Ricochet with both titles on the line. Dunne says Ricochet has a piece of gold that he wants and has only had it for a few minutes, while he's been the longest reigning champion in WWE. His biggest issue is figuring out how to put two titles in his mouth.

- Backstage, Cathy Kelley asks Ricochet about Dunne not worrying about the match because Ricochet has only been a champion for a short period of time. Ricochet reminds him that he's been in high pressure situations for the last 15 years of his career and fully plans on walking out with both titles next week.

- Forgotten Sons vignette about being abandoned once they are used up as we see the three of them alone. They then gather together and say they are not alone, they will be heard.

- Last week, some students are being interviewed and suddenly Aliyah / Lacey Evans start jawing with Deonna Purrazzo / Dakota Kai. Purrazzo says if there's a problem they can handle things right now, but Evans/Aliyah say no thanks and head off.

Next week: Lacey Evans / Aliyah vs. Dakota Kai and Deonna Purrazzo

- William Regal's office, they are just finishing up talking with NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane. She heads off. In comes Kassius Ohno (in a Cesaro / Tyson Kidd shirt!). Ohno says he's here to talk about the attack on Black, but Regal says he doesn't have to speak with him. Ohno seems almost bothered by this, but Regal says Sane just gave Ohno an alibi, so he's good. Ohno talks about being a bit annoyed that he's being forgotten about when every new shiny toy shows up to NXT. He then lets Regal know when his latest toy shows up to let him know, "bro." Obviously a reference to Matt Riddle, Ohno giving off some heel vibes in that segment.

Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross

Cross charges in, gets shoved back and laughs. Belair tries to go on the offense, but Cross keeps avoiding her. She then screams at Belair who falls back a bit scared for a second. Belair with some taunting and Cross taunts along with her. Hurricanrana by Cross, jumps on Belair's back for the sleeper. Belair counters with a backbreaker, cover, two-count. Belair drives her shoulder into Cross in the corner, lifts her up and gets in a bear hug.

Cross gets out of it, goes for a crossbody, but gets caught. Belair with a military press, dropping Cross all the way to the mat. Crowd loved that spot. She goes for a big splash, nobody home though. Cross recovers, hits some clotheslines and stomps away on Belair. Cross lands a splash in the corner, heads up to the top rope, but Belair rolls out to the apron. Cross trips up Belair, traps her in the apron and hammers away on a frustrated Belair. Cross gets launched into the steps and Belair hair whips her! Belair tries to get back in the ring, but Cross jumps on her back for another sleeper, Belair stumbles around, and ends up smashing Cross down on the ramp, referee gets to 10, double count-out!

No winner due to double count-out.

- Post-match, they continue to swing away on each other. Referees down to try and help break them up. Then continue fighting out in the crowd as Belair swings way and dumps Cross over the announce table. Cross climbs up on the table and hits a crossbody on Belair and a couple referees. Cross is on the ground smiling as we fade to black.