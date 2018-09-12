WWE Mae Young Classic Night 2: Live Coverage, Results, And Your Feedback

Welcome to our live coverage of WWE's Mae Young Classic. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's show -- and while we're doing so, you all can chime in with your thoughts in the "Comments" section below. Please make sure to keep the discussion respectful and relevant!

Last Week Recap

We kicked the night off with a recap of what happened last week before announcing tonight's matches -- the one to watch is of course, Mercedes Martinez, who lost last year's Mae Young Classic, and is now coming back to face off against Ashley Raine and avenge her defeat.

Michael Cole, Beth Phoenix, and Renee Young are back again this week, and they went over what a legend Mae Young was, and why the competition is named after her.

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Priscilla Kelly

Georgia native Priscilla Kelly said that she likes to play mind games on her opponents. Purrazzo, who was an alternate last year, said that she's best known as a Fujiwara Arm Specialist. The New Jersey native also said she was ready to "show herself to the world."

Purrazzo is also signed to NXT, and was well-known on the indie circuit -- so much so, in fact, that she is known as "The Virtuoso."