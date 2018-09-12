Bobby Lashley - Lio Rush Continues (Video), WWE Visits Historic NYC Venue, Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

- Above is video of Sarah Schreiber talking to Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan ahead of their return match together on tonight's WWE NXT. They will face Cezar Bononi and Adrian Jaoude. Burch and Lorcan look ahead to another NXT Tag Team Title shot from The Undisputed Era and say they are always ready to fight.

- WWE officials recently visited The Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City to see about potentially using their venues during WrestleMania 35 Week in 2019, according to PWInsider. The complex houses The New York Philharmonic, The Metropolitan Opera, The New York Ballet and more in various theaters. It's likely that they are considering one of these venues for the annual business partner summit, the Hire Heroes job fair for veterans or a similar event, not WrestleMania Axxess or any in-ring events.

- As noted, it looks like WWE 205 Live Superstar Lio Rush will be the new mouthpiece for Bobby Lashley on the RAW brand. Rush posted this phone call with Lashley today and Lashley responded, noting that Rush has a plan for Lashley to dominate.