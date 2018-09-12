Madison Rayne On Her WWE Debut (Video), Stephanie McMahon Recalls Armageddon Moment, Total Divas

- Above and below are videos of Jeremy Borash talking to Madison Rayne and Aerial Monroe before their Mae Young Classic matches tonight. Rayne, a former TNA Knockouts Champion, will face Mercedes Martinez. Monroe, who is married to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander, will face Zeuxis.

Rayne says this has been a long journey with lots of ups & downs but she finally made it to WWE after 13 long years, and it feels right. Monroe says she's bringing something new to the WWE Universe and she believes her chances are good. She also confirms her husband and daughter will be in the crowd for the match.

- Below is the synopsis for the Total Divas season 8 premiere, which airs next Wednesday, September 19 on the E! network:

"Good Girls Don't Make History: Nicole, Brie, Trinity, Paige, Nattie, Nia and Lana take over New Orleans for an epic WrestleMania with a historic number of women's matches; Nia prepares for the match of her lifetime; Paige takes the women on a wild tour of New Orleans."

- As seen below, Stephanie McMahon named Triple H's No Holds Barred win over Vince McMahon at WWE Armageddon 1999 as one of her favorite moments from the McMahon-Helmsley Era.

Too many fav's but when @TripleH held up my poor Father @VinceMcMahon's head after kicking his butt at Armageddon and said "Who's your daddy now?" was priceless! https://t.co/94OKeKjsbU — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) September 12, 2018