Bianca Belair On Nikki Cross (Video), Next Week's WWE NXT, The Undisputed Era Takes Shots, Adam Cole

- This week's WWE NXT main event saw Nikki Cross go at it with the undefeated Bianca Belair. The match ended in a double count out after a brawl on the outside of the ring. Above is post-match video of Belair talking to Sarah Schreiber about the match. Belair gives Cross props for taking it to another level and says she's not backing down because she's The EST of NXT.

- Dakota Kai and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Lacey Evans and Aliyah has been announced for next Wednesday's NXT episode. As noted, NXT North American Champion Ricochet vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne will take place with the titles on the line.

- The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly) will be watching next week's Champion vs. Champion main event as Cole looks forward to getting his rematch. Cole and the group take shots at Dunne, The War Raiders and Ricochet in the video below.

There's speculation on WWE building to a "Takeover: War Games II" match in November during Survivor Series weekend that features The Undisputed Era on one team and other teams made up of Ricochet, Dunne, The War Raiders, and others. We should have a better idea of who could be in that match after next week.