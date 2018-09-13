Big Name Says He Wasn't Invited To WWE SmackDown 1000

Former WWE Champion Batista says WWE has not invited him to the big SmackDown 1000 episode in his hometown of Washington DC.

As seen in the tweet below, Batista wrote in response to a fan comment, "Surprise surprise!! I wasn't invited! And it's in my hometown.! [emoji].. guess by now I shouldn't be shocked anymore."

WWE is expected to bring back several former Superstars for the 1,000th episode of SmackDown, including WWE Hall of Famer Edge. The Undertaker is also scheduled to appear.

SmackDown 1000 takes place on October 23 from the Capital One Arena in DC. The arena is advertising Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton, The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles but WWE has not confirmed these matches.

Batista recently spoke with WhatCulture Wrestling and admitted he wants to return to WWE for one more run.

"I have to say that it's something I think about daily," Batista said. "I miss it daily. I love it, I have a passion for wrestling. I feel that at the core of me that's just who I am. I'm a physical performer, and I miss it every day."

Batista also talked about what it would take to get him to return to WWE.

"I think, one, it would have to be the right time, and two, it would have to be the right opponent. That's pretty much it, and it would have to make sense," Batista said. "Yeah, I think the last time I went back was with really good intentions and I felt like I wasn't delivered what I was promised and that was just creatively. So, that would be it, I'd have to have a strong say of what I did and who I worked with. It would have to make sense as far as time, not only do I have to be free, but I also have to factor in there is a risk that I would be injured. If I got injured I would need some time to rehabilitate myself, so I always kind of factor those things in."