Chuck Liddell Vs. Tito Ortiz 3 Fight Poster, Bellator Beats UFC To Hawaii, Mark Hunt

- Mark Hunt returns to the Octagon this Saturday as he meets Aleksei Oleinik in the main event of UFC Fight Night 136 live on UFC Fight Pass from Moscow, Russia. Before that takes place, though, check out this fight replay between Hunt and former champion Frank Mir.

Saturday's card also features Nikita Krylov vs. Jan Blachowicz, Andrei Arlovski vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov and Thiago Alves vs. Alexey Kunchenko.

Below is the current fight card:

MAIN CARD (UFC Fight Pass/2 p.m. ET)

* Heavyweight: Mark Hunt vs. Aleksei Oleinik

* Light Heavyweight: Nikita Krylov vs. Jan Blachowicz

* Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov

* Welterweight: Thiago Alves vs. Alexey Kunchenko

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/10:30 a.m. ET)

* Middleweight: Khalid Murtazaliev vs. CB Dollaway

* Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs. Jin Soo Son

* Lightweight: Rustam Khabilov vs. Kajan Johnson

* Lightweight: Desmond Green vs. Mairbek Taisumov

* Light Heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Marcin Prachino

* Middleweight: Jordan Johnson vs. Adam Yandiev

* Welterweight: Ramazan Emeev vs. Stefan Sekulic

* Bantamweight: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Terrion Ware

- According to a report by KHON2, Bellator will head to Hawaii this coming December with native daughter Ilima-Lei Macfarlane defending her title against Valerie Letourneau in the main event. The card will take place December 15 from the Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu.

Macfarlane is a perfect 8-0 and was born in Honolulu. Letourneau, a former UFC strawweight title challenger, has picked up back-to-back wins over Kate Jackson and Kristina Williams to earn her shot.

The UFC has mentioned promoting a show in Hawaii for the past few years, but has been unable to work out an agreement. EliteXC held a card there in 2008. This will be the first time Bellator heads to the islands, and the event will stream live on DAZN.

- Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz not only have an official date, tickets are now going on sale for their third meeting later this year. The two former UFC champions will square off on November 24 from The Forum under the Golden Boy Promotions banner ran by Oscar De La Hoya.

Liddell has not fought since 2010 and is winless since 2007. Ortiz scored a submission win over Chael Sonnen last year. The two have met twice before, with Liddell winning both matches.