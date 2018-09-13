Matt Riddle's First NXT Feud, Mercedes Martinez Calls Herself A Legend (Video), Becky Lynch Note

- Mercedes Martinez returned to the WWE for the second edition of Mae Young Classic tournament and picked up her first round victory against Ashley Rayne, formerly known as Madison Rayne. After her win, Mercedes did an interview backstage, where she declared that she was back to make the most of her second chance and win the Mae Young Classic tournament. Mercedes also called herself a legend in the tournament and vowed to walk out as the winner.

- Becky Lynch will be appearing at the Xfinity Store at 200 Willowbrook Mall Suite 1526 in Houston, Texas this Saturday from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

- As seen on NXT last night, it appears as if Matt Riddle's first NXT feud will be with Kassius Ohno. Ohno cut a heelist promo saying that he's a little annoyed that he's being forgotten about when every new shiny toy shows up to NXT. He then threw a reference to Riddle, telling Regal to let him know when his latest toy shows up, "bro."

The Velveteen Dream also tweeted out the message below this week, slightly mocking Riddle's "Bro" catchphrase: