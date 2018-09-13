Wrestling Inc.

Ric Flair Didn't Actually Get Married This Week, Details On The Commitment Ceremony (Photos)

By Raj Giri | September 13, 2018

As noted, TMZ reported that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was married for the fifth time this week to longtime fiancee Wendy Barlow (FiFi The Maid in WCW) at a ceremony in North Florida on Wednesday.

Dave Meltzer confirmed on Wrestling Observer Radio that the event was a commitment ceremony, so Flair did not actually get married. As noted, The Undertaker and Dolph Ziggler were at the ceremony, and Ziggler walked Barlow down the aisle. Fit Finlay, Michelle McCool and Charlotte Flair were also at the ceremony. Flair walked into the ceremony to Ric Flair Drip.

Ric Flair Talks Hulk Hogan Working With WWE Again, If He Had Issues With Hogan In WCW
See Also
Ric Flair Talks Hulk Hogan Working With WWE Again, If He Had Issues With Hogan In WCW

Below are some photos from the ceremony:



View this post on Instagram

??

A post shared by Michelle McCool-Calaway (@mimicalacool) on



Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Hell In A Cell Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top