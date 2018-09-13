Ric Flair Didn't Actually Get Married This Week, Details On The Commitment Ceremony (Photos)

As noted, TMZ reported that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was married for the fifth time this week to longtime fiancee Wendy Barlow (FiFi The Maid in WCW) at a ceremony in North Florida on Wednesday.
Dave Meltzer confirmed on Wrestling Observer Radio that the event was a commitment ceremony, so Flair did not actually get married. As noted, The Undertaker and Dolph Ziggler were at the ceremony, and Ziggler walked Barlow down the aisle. Fit Finlay, Michelle McCool and Charlotte Flair were also at the ceremony. Flair walked into the ceremony to Ric Flair Drip.
Below are some photos from the ceremony:
Michelle & Undertaker at Ric Flair's wedding via @McCoolMichelleL Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/tYVuWn4jke— MMDaily (@McCoolDaily) September 13, 2018
The Undertaker at Ric Flair's Wedding https://t.co/Mmh8TAZRYA pic.twitter.com/WtFDs3OlHK #wwe #news— The Top Rope (@tweetthetoprope) September 13, 2018
Ric Flair pulling up at his wedding to''Ric Flair Drip' LMAO pic.twitter.com/WcbjLKUxci— Hana (@reignsslays) September 13, 2018
Felicitaciones a titán Flair por su quinto matrimonio con Wendy Barlow aka Fifi en WCW. Luchadores como Ziggler y The Undertaker estuvieron presentes????????????????#ricflair #wedding #wwe #wrestling— La Quinta Esquina Podcast (@la5esquina) September 13, 2018
Fuente: https://t.co/ywYEayMy0g pic.twitter.com/SQr8ilnh3c