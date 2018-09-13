Ric Flair Didn't Actually Get Married This Week, Details On The Commitment Ceremony (Photos)

As noted, TMZ reported that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was married for the fifth time this week to longtime fiancee Wendy Barlow (FiFi The Maid in WCW) at a ceremony in North Florida on Wednesday.

Dave Meltzer confirmed on Wrestling Observer Radio that the event was a commitment ceremony, so Flair did not actually get married. As noted, The Undertaker and Dolph Ziggler were at the ceremony, and Ziggler walked Barlow down the aisle. Fit Finlay, Michelle McCool and Charlotte Flair were also at the ceremony. Flair walked into the ceremony to Ric Flair Drip.

See Also Ric Flair Talks Hulk Hogan Working With WWE Again, If He Had Issues With Hogan In WCW

Below are some photos from the ceremony:

Michelle & Undertaker at Ric Flair's wedding via @McCoolMichelleL Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/tYVuWn4jke — MMDaily (@McCoolDaily) September 13, 2018

Ric Flair pulling up at his wedding to''Ric Flair Drip' LMAO pic.twitter.com/WcbjLKUxci — Hana (@reignsslays) September 13, 2018