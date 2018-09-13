Brie Bella Talks Recent Suicide Dive Botch On RAW, Her WWE Future, Doubts At The Royal Rumble, More

Brie Bella recently spoke with Yahoo to promote WWE Hell In a Cell. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

Having doubts during her Royal Rumble return this year:

"It was hard for me at the Rumble just vanity-wise. It sounds silly, but I was wondering if people were going to say 'Woah, Brie looks weird.' " I still have baby weight to lose and I didn't know if it would disappoint the fans that I wasn't the Brie from before I had my baby."

Teaming with Daniel Bryan to feud with The Miz and Maryse:

"As a wife, sitting back and seeing this story build with Miz, it's really fun. When they called me and asked me to be a part of it, I was like 'Oh my gosh, I would love to.' I feel like this has layers and I feel that Miz and Bryan have something so powerful there that Maryse and I can add a little more oomph to it."

The recent RAW match where she botched a suicide dive:

"With any type of physical body change, it changes so much. Even last week on 'Raw' when I did the suicide dive and it was less momentum than I should have had, I forgot that I'm 10 pounds heavier than what I was. Gravity doesn't lie. That was a little different for me. I don't mind if I fail or if I succeed. No matter what, I want to look back with no regrets. If I fail, last week for example, I went to sleep at night and I was kind of bummed out, but I learned something about myself. I learned where my body is at, where I am at."

Her WWE future:

"I hope to be around for a little bit. The Danielsons do want baby No. 2 so that's something that is on the horizon. If I can come back for a couple of months or more that's heaven for me."

