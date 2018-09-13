Impact Wrestling "Bound For Glory" Sold Out, Tonight's Impact Cold Open And Matches, BFG Sponsor

- Above is the cold open for tonight's episode of Impact Wrestling. The episode will feature X-Division Champion Brian Cage vs. Kongo Kong, Pentagon Jr. & Fenix vs. The Cult of Lee, Tessa Blanchard talking about Allie, THE MACHINE addressing oVe, more on LAX & OGz and an update on Johnny Impact.

- Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory is sold out. The event takes place on October 14th at the Melrose Ballroom in Queens, NY, which can seat up to 1,300 people.

- Speaking of Bound for Glory, Impact Wrestling sent us the following press release announcing that COMDA Advertising Connections will serve as the presenting sponsor for the event: