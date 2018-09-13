Carmella On Her Journey To WWE, What It's Like To Be A Women's Wrestler In WWE Right Now

Last Tuesday's SmackDown Live was at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana. To promote the show, Carmella appeared as a guest on a local news station, KLFY News 10, and talked about how she went from dancing to being in the WWE.

"I was a dancer my whole life," Carmella said. "I've been dancing since I was three years old. Then I was a cheerleader in the NFL and in the NBA with the Lakers. My dad was actually a wrestler back in the day in the early 90's, he dabbled in it a little bit. So just kind of brought everything full circle with my dad's background and my love of and passion for entertainment."

Carmella has not been a bystander in the women's evolution, as she made history by becoming the first ever Ms. Money in the Bank. She talks about what it's like to currently be on the women's roster during the evolution and everything that has been accomplished so far.

"What a time to be a women in the WWE," said Carmella. "We're in the midst of this women's evolution and we actually have our first ever all-women's pay-per-view October 28th, which is huge! It's called WWE Evolution. It's going to be amazing. The first ever all-women's pay-per-view. The women, we're just taking over. [We've had] the first ever Hell in a Cell match. The first ever Money in the Bank ladder match, which I was the first ever Ms. Money in the Bank. So, it's just really cool to see the women just taking over."