Former WWE Star Invites Batista To Indie Show, How Old Is Baron Corbin Today?, Marquee Matches Video

- Above is video from the new Marquee Matches episode on the WWE Network, featuring Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins from Hell In a Cell 2016.

- Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin turns 34 years old today while former TNA Knockouts Champion Angelina Love turns 37.

- As noted, Batista took to Twitter yesterday and revealed that WWE has not invited him to the big SmackDown 1000 episode in October, which takes place from his hometown of Washington, DC. Tommy Dreamer tweeted today and invited The Animal to his House of Hardcore shows. You can see Dreamer's invite below:

Dear @DaveBautista you are always welcome at my @HouseofHardcore shows

I love ya and so do wrestling fans — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) September 13, 2018

For those who missed it, below is Batista's original tweet on not being invited: