Samoa Joe Status Note, Renee Young's WWE Audition Tape Released (Video), Dolph Ziggler Comedy Gigs

- Above is a new WWE Network Hidden Gem addition, featuring Renee Young's 2012 audition tape.

- It's worth noting that WWE still has Samoa Joe scheduled for Saturday's live event in Houston, Texas. Joe missed live events on Sunday and Monday, and was replaced by The Miz in main events with WWE Champion AJ Styles. Joe missed the shows after previously indicating on Twitter that he planned to wrestle the whole weekend. Joe did not wrestle on Tuesday's SmackDown but he did appear in a previously recorded backstage segment. Joe vs. Styles is scheduled for Sunday's WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

- RAW Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler will be performing with Sarah Tiana at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, September 26 and The Comedy Zone in Greensboro, NC on Thursday, September 27. Ziggler tweeted the following on the gigs: