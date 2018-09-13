Triple H Sends Custom WWE Title To ESports Champions (Photo), Total Divas Season 8 Promo, WWE Stock

- Above is a new promo for season 8 of WWE's Total Divas. The season 8 premiere airs next Wednesday, September 19 at 9pm ET.
- WWE stock was up 1.59% today, closing at $87.34 per share. Today's high was $87.70 and the low was $85.49.
- As seen below, Triple H is sending a custom WWE Title to eSports champions London Spitfire from the Overwatch League, which just finished its first season.
After an exceptional resurgence, history was captured at the @OverwatchLeague's First Finals. Congrats @Spitfire and @Cloud9! @JackEtienne, this custom title is coming to you! #AcesHigh pic.twitter.com/Pi6wUPgu33— Triple H (@TripleH) September 13, 2018