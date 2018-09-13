Wrestling Inc.

Triple H Sends Custom WWE Title To ESports Champions (Photo), Total Divas Season 8 Promo, WWE Stock

By Marc Middleton | September 13, 2018

- Above is a new promo for season 8 of WWE's Total Divas. The season 8 premiere airs next Wednesday, September 19 at 9pm ET.

Renee Young Talks Issues With Being On 'Total Divas' Because Of Dean Ambrose, Doing WWE Commentary
- WWE stock was up 1.59% today, closing at $87.34 per share. Today's high was $87.70 and the low was $85.49.

- As seen below, Triple H is sending a custom WWE Title to eSports champions London Spitfire from the Overwatch League, which just finished its first season.


