Nikki Bella On Projects & Teaming With Ronda Rousey (Video), The Rock Reveals UA Collection (Video)

- Nikki Bella updates fans on several happenings in this recent video from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel, filmed at theCURVYcon this past weekend.

Nikki talks about the current Birdiebee revamp, their Belle Radici wine brand expanding & hitting stores in California this week, filming Total Bellas season 4 and the WWE comeback of The Bella Twins, including their match with RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey against The Riott Squad at the upcoming WWE Super Show-Down event.

"Most importantly right now, Brie and I have made our comebacks to WWE and that has just been insane," Nikki said. "Being in the match with her last week was just so fun. It's just fun to be back in front of the crowd, and the live crowd, the live viewers. WWE Universe, Bella Army, I was just in heaven and I'm really excited for this build-up to the Australia show. I can't believe I'm going to be tagging with Ronda Rousey. I feel very blessed right now with my life."

Nikki also said being around Brie lately makes her not want to have kids right now. She said, "I'm very career focused, no babies. In the future when I retire, I think it would be great."

- The Rock will be releasing his new "All Day Hustle" Collection with Under Armour next week. The former WWE Champion posted the following promo for the Collection, calling it the most anticipated of 2018.

IN ONE WEEK.

My NEW @underarmour #AllDayHustleCollection drops.

Anchored by my personal philosophy of - you must break yourself down in every capacity in order to build yourself back up.

Stronger.

Better.

Wiser.

The most anticipated collection of 2018 is almost here.

#ProjectRock #UnderArmour #BuildTheBelief

#AllDayHustleCollection