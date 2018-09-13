Batista Talks WWE Grind, What He Would Focus On If He Had To Do It All Over Again

In a recent interview with SPORTbible, Batista discussed his early days as a teenage bouncer and how being obsessed with bodybuilding helped him eventually decide to become a wrestler. Batista also reveals how difficult it was to be on the road with WWE, but how it did help him build up a tremendous work ethic.

"I also think that being on the road with WWE is such a grind," Batista said. "It really just developed my work ethic, I always had a strong work ethic but nothing like after I came out of the WWE. It really prepared me to just tolerate anything. You have to have a really thick skin there to begin with, but you also have to just pull your weight and be willing to sacrifice."

The Animal then opened up about what type of effect the sacrifices for WWE had on his home life.

"I have sacrificed a lot," Batista admitted. "I have been through a lot of injuries, a lot of lost time with family. Throughout my wrestling career I just... I was never home. I lost a marriage with someone who was a very, very close friend of mine. We still remain friends, but just never being home just tore our marriage apart."

Batista also discussed his fledgling movie career. He noted that he never intended to be an action star, however his goals have changed.

"Going into acting was something very different and I never, ever planned on being an action star. Actually just wanted to be an actor, I actually didn't want to be an action star. I thought that was an easy mold to fit in. And now I want to be an action star."

Despite how his career turned out, Batista said that if he had to do it all over again, he would want to focus on getting an education.

"If I could go back and do it again, I know this sounds cliche, but I would go back and focus on education," he revealed. "I always preach that. I preach that to my kids and I believe that because that's something that you can take with you no matter where you are in your life or where you are in the world."

Source: SPORTbible