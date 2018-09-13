Impact Wrestling Tonight: Live Coverage, Results, And Your Feedback

Welcome to our live coverage of Impact Wrestling for Thursday, September 13h, 2018. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's show -- and while we're doing so, you all can chime in with your thoughts in the "Comments" section below.

Last Week's Recap

The cold open of the show featured a recap of last week, including a review of Tessa Blanchard's win.

Live from Toronto!

Today's episode is live from Toronto, and kicks off with Austin Aries, Moose, and Killer Kross coming into the ring. Austin Aries, of course, took to the ring to smack-talk -- "I'll knock two of those three chins off your face!" LOL -- and reminded the audience that each person who stepped up to the trio's friendship "has been put down."

Moose then took the mic to promise to check on Eddie's wife, and Austin told him to bring her a six-pack of beer.

Just then, K.M. and Fallah Bahh entered the ring. Aries, of course, plugged his new book Food Fight, and snarked that we weren't allowed to fat-shame anyone anymore.



K.M. then snarked that Aries was not "the greatest man alive" or the "greatest man that ever lived," but that he was a liar and an absolutely horrendous world champion (Aries snarked that K.M. was never a world champion). K.M. then took his grievance up with Moose to remind him that he stabbed Eddie Edwards in the back, and he should now be called "Douche" instead of "Moose."

Aries then tried to diffuse the situation by offering Fallah Bahh a shot at the Impact World Championship. Despite K.M. snarling that he didn't trust Aries, Fallah Bahh agreed to the match.

To say that Don Callis and Josh Matthews were excited would be an understatement. Callis said that Fallah Bahh was stepping to the "most dangerous group in professional wrestling."

Lucha Bros. vs. Caleb Konley and Trevor Lee



Fenix & Pentagon Jr. took up a tag-team match against the North Carolina natives. The Lucha Brothers are, in fact, a fan favorite in Toronto, with the crowd chanting "Lucha!"

The Lucha Bros. did not disappoint, taking down Konley and Lee rather quickly, and knocking them out of the ring with a dropkick.

And even though Fenix used a dropkick springboard on the pair, Caleb and Trevor came back strong and used some tag-team work to take down Fenix. Fenix came back to tag Pentagon Jr. to deliver matching rolling cutters and take down the Cult of Lee.

And though it looked like the Luchas were going to take it, Trevor Lee came back with a fury. They traded assaults for a little while before taking out the Cult of Lee with the Fear Factor.

Winner: Lucha Brothers

Of course, the Lucha win was punctuated by the oVe coming in via satellite to talk that trash-talk, and remind them and the crowd that they're going to face off at the Bound for Glory match next month.

Backstage, K.M. was giddy with the knowledge that Fallah Bahh may be taking home the Championship, because then they would be "co-champions." Fallah Bahh, however, wasn't so sure. K.M. then let Eli know that Fallah Bahh was up against Austin Aries for the championship tonight, and asked him for his help with providing some invaluable advice.



The Flashback Moment featuring Kevin von Erich was absolutely amazing, of course. But then Kiera took to her backstage interview to inform the crowd that even though she didn't like Tessa Blanchard, she was terrified of Su Young, and she knew that "her reign of terror" was far from over, even though she isn't the champion anymore.