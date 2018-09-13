When Kaitlyn's WWE TV Return Will Air, Dolph Ziggler Disses The Shield, Natalya And Ronda Rousey

- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at how Natalya and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey hit a Hart Attack on Alexa Bliss during the tag match on Monday's RAW, as a way to pay tribute to WWE Legend Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart.

- The following first round matches have been confirmed to air on next Wednesday's Mae Young Classic episode on the WWE Network:

* Kaitlyn vs. Kavita Devi

* Mia Yim vs. Allysin Kay (Sienna)

* Karen Q vs. Xia Li

* Toni Storm vs. Jinny

- RAW Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler tweeted the following shot at The Shield this week, dissing their comeback, their entrance and their gear, saying they wear The Authors of Pain's baby clothes.