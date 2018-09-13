Wrestling Inc.

When Kaitlyn's WWE TV Return Will Air, Dolph Ziggler Disses The Shield, Natalya And Ronda Rousey

By Marc Middleton | September 13, 2018

- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at how Natalya and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey hit a Hart Attack on Alexa Bliss during the tag match on Monday's RAW, as a way to pay tribute to WWE Legend Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart.

- The following first round matches have been confirmed to air on next Wednesday's Mae Young Classic episode on the WWE Network:

* Kaitlyn vs. Kavita Devi
* Mia Yim vs. Allysin Kay (Sienna)
* Karen Q vs. Xia Li
* Toni Storm vs. Jinny

Who Advanced On The Mae Young Classic Night 2?, WWE Stars In The Crowd, Matches Set (Videos, Photos)
See Also
Who Advanced On The Mae Young Classic Night 2?, WWE Stars In The Crowd, Matches Set (Videos, Photos)

- RAW Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler tweeted the following shot at The Shield this week, dissing their comeback, their entrance and their gear, saying they wear The Authors of Pain's baby clothes.


Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Hell In A Cell Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top