WWE NXT Live Event Results From Dade City (9/13): Tommaso Ciampa Defends, Horsewomen, Six-Man, More

Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from tonight's show in Dade City, Florida:

* Keith Lee defeated Rinku Singh

* Reina Gonzalez defeated Jessie Elaban

* Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated Raul Mendoza and Humberto Carrillo

* Lars Sullivan destroys Luke Menzies after interrupting his in-ring promo

* Johnny Gargano and Heavy Machinery defeated The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole and NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly)

* NXT North American Champion Ricochet retained over Fabian Aichner

* Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir defeated Candice LeRae and NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane. Shayna Baszler was at ringside

* NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa retained over The Velveteen Dream