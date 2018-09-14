WWE NXT Live Event Results From Dade City (9/13): Tommaso Ciampa Defends, Horsewomen, Six-Man, More

Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from tonight's show in Dade City, Florida:
* Keith Lee defeated Rinku Singh
* Reina Gonzalez defeated Jessie Elaban
* Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated Raul Mendoza and Humberto Carrillo
* Lars Sullivan destroys Luke Menzies after interrupting his in-ring promo
* Johnny Gargano and Heavy Machinery defeated The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole and NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly)
* NXT North American Champion Ricochet retained over Fabian Aichner
* Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir defeated Candice LeRae and NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane. Shayna Baszler was at ringside
* NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa retained over The Velveteen Dream