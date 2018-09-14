Impact World Title To Be Defended Next Week, Bound For Glory Promo (Video)

- Impact Wrestling's biggest event of the year, Bound for Glory will emanate from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City, New York on October 14th. In the main event, Austin Aries will defend the Impact World Championship against Johnny Impact, while on this week's edition of Impact, Brian Cage accepted oVe's challenge, and the team of Cage, Pentagon Jr. and Fenix will face Ohio Versus Everything come October 14th. The Latin American Xchange will take on The OGz and King in a six – man tag team warfare match at Impact Wrestling's marquee event.

Impact Wrestling released the official promo for Bound for Glory, with COMDA.com serving as the presenting sponsor for the annual pay–per–view.

- The following matches and segments have been announced for next week's edition of Impact. For the first time ever, Impact Wrestling's flagship weekly show will emanate from Mexico City, and the following matches and segments were announced for the tapings.

* Austin Aries will defend the Impact World Championship

* Impact Wrestling will reveal the next IMPACT Hall of Fame inductee

* Alisha Edwards vs. Faby Apache

* oVe are being advertised for the show