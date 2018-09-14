Pentagon And Fenix To WWE Updates, Brian Pillman Jr. Signs, MLW War Games Airing Tonight, MLW News

- The first MLW War Games 2-ring steel cage match in 15 years MLW will air on tonight's episode of MLW FUSION. War Games marks the MLW debuts of Tommy Dreamer and Abyss, both competing in the two-ring match as Sami Callihan captains the Ravagers featuring Jimmy Havoc, the Death Machines (Fulton and Leon Scott) and Abyss against John Morrison, Dreamer, Barrington Hughes, Kotto Brazil and Shane Strickland.

- BeIN Sports had several executives backstage at the War Games event. There were also a dozen sponsors checking out the product last week, who were said to be impressed with the experience.

- In regards to the recent Pentagon and Fenix to WWE rumors, they will not be going there anytime soon. Wrestling Inc. has confirmed that both men are with MLW in 2019. Brian Pillman Jr. has also signed a 3-year deal with MLW, and may head to the NJPW Dojo to get more experience.

See Also Pentagon Jr. Addresses WWE Rumors

- Speaking of Pillman, MLW announced that The Hart Foundation (Pillman, Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Tedd Hart) will face Rich Swann, ACH and a mystery partner at their upcoming FURY ROAD taping on October 4th at Melrose Ballroom in Queens, NY. Tickets start at just $20 at MLWtickets.com. The mystery third man will be revealed on tonight's MLW FUSION on beIN SPORTS.