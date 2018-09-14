WWE Hall Of Famer Open To Working Evolution PPV, Aiden English, Charlotte On Ric Flair's Retirement

- Above and below are recent videos from Aiden English's new "Wrestling with Whiskey" whiskey review YouTube channel.

- WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze noted on Twitter that she would be interested in returning to the ring at the all-women's Evolution pay-per-view next month.

Would love to all they need to do is ask...?????? https://t.co/cR2ELGPlj3 — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) September 13, 2018

- Below is a promo from the new Creating The Mania book on WWE's WrestleMania, featuring a quote from SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair on WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair retiring at WrestleMania 24. The book is in stores now.

Charlotte said, "I don't think I've ever had a moment like that or have seen someone earn that much respect from the audience before."