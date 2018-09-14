BJ Penn Returns At UFC 232, Former UFC Fighter Faces Felony Charges, UFN 135 Preview

- Mark Hunt and Aleksei Oleinik meet in a heavyweight battle this Saturday afternoon at UFC Fight Night 136. The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass from Moscow, Russia.

Hunt, who has faced some of the biggest names in the division during his career, is looking to get back on track after dropping a decision to Curtis Blaydes this past February. His opponent, Oleinik, owns 56 wins to his resume, with 46 of those coming via submission.

In the video above, Jimmy Smith breaks down the bout between Hunt and Oleinik.

- Former UFC champion BJ Penn is returning to action once more. Penn, who is now 39 years old, will try to snap a five-fight losing streak against Ryan Hall at UFC 232 on December 29 in Las Vegas.

Penn fought Dennis Siver back in Oklahoma City in 2017, dropping a majority decision. He will be competing at lightweight after a three-fight run at 145 pounds, and is looking for his first win in over eight years.

Hall, a winner of The Ultimate Fighter, has not fought since besting Gray Maynard in 2016. A grappling expert, the 33-year-old is 6-1 and has had several fighters decline bouts with him.

UFC 232 features female featherweight champion Cris Cyborg defending her title against bantamweight titleholder Amanda Nunes.

- Melvin Guillard, who previously fought for the UFC, is facing charges of both felony assault and misdemeanor domestic violence, according to a report by MMA Fighting.

Guillard was arrested in April for attacking his girlfriend. The 35-year-old was in court earlier this month when he was arrested for another incident that happened in a Denver bar.

He is being held on $10,000 cash-only bond for the four charges from the bar incident and is due back in court on the domestic violence case in October. Guillard fought for Rizin this past July and is 32-21-2 overall in his career.