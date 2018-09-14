Wrestling Inc.

Ric Flair On Why He Misses Pro Wrestling, How He's Feeling After 2017 Health Scare, Charlotte Flair

By Marc Middleton | September 14, 2018

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke with The News-Press. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

How he feels after the 2017 health scare:

"I'm doing great! It was a year anniversary last Tuesday. I've healed, and I had the second operation to repair the stoma. I feel great. And I'm blessed, man, no kidding. It's been phenomenal. Someone gave me another chance. Not someone, but you know, The Man gave me the opportunity. I feel very special and I feel very happy to be in the position I'm in."

His daughter, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair:

"I live my life vicariously through my daughter. She's doing phenomenal. She's above and beyond the legacy."

Ric Flair Didn't Actually Get Married This Week, Details On The Commitment Ceremony (Photos)
See Also
Ric Flair Didn't Actually Get Married This Week, Details On The Commitment Ceremony (Photos)

Why he misses pro wrestling:

"I'm not saying it wasn't hard, but I didn't look at it as just work. I loved it. It became a way of life for me. I loved it, and I miss it a lot now. But like I said, I really enjoy watching my daughter, and I attend a lot of events. And through my relationship with her, I stay in touch with a lot of the kids who all come out… It's been a wonderful experience."

Source: News-Press

Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Hell In A Cell Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top