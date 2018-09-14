Ric Flair On Why He Misses Pro Wrestling, How He's Feeling After 2017 Health Scare, Charlotte Flair

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke with The News-Press. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

How he feels after the 2017 health scare:

"I'm doing great! It was a year anniversary last Tuesday. I've healed, and I had the second operation to repair the stoma. I feel great. And I'm blessed, man, no kidding. It's been phenomenal. Someone gave me another chance. Not someone, but you know, The Man gave me the opportunity. I feel very special and I feel very happy to be in the position I'm in."

His daughter, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair:

"I live my life vicariously through my daughter. She's doing phenomenal. She's above and beyond the legacy."

Why he misses pro wrestling:

"I'm not saying it wasn't hard, but I didn't look at it as just work. I loved it. It became a way of life for me. I loved it, and I miss it a lot now. But like I said, I really enjoy watching my daughter, and I attend a lot of events. And through my relationship with her, I stay in touch with a lot of the kids who all come out… It's been a wonderful experience."

Source: News-Press