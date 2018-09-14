Big Milestone For WWE NXT Star, Remorseless WWE Moments (Video), Roman Reigns - ESPN College GameDay

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" series with Vic Joseph looking at 7 remorseless moments that make fans sick - Triple H beating The Undertaker with steel chair shots, the nWo destroying The Rock, Kevin Owens turning on Chris Jericho, Brock Lesnar destroying Zach Gowen in front of his mother and later pushing him down stairs, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts unleashing a snake on WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage, Randy Orton dropping Stephanie McMahon with a DDT and kissing her on the forehead, The Undertaker and Mankind's legendary Hell In a Cell 1998 match.

- WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be joining ESPN tomorrow for College GameDay coverage. WWE announced the following on the appearance:

Roman Reigns will be College GameDay's guest picker on ESPN Universal Champion and former Georgia Tech defensive tackle Roman Reigns joins ESPN this Saturday to make his picks on College GameDay. The popular college football analysis program will broadcast live from the Campus Commons of Texas Christian University beginning at 9 a.m. ET in anticipation of the evening's football game between No. 15 TCU Horned Frogs and No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes at Texas' AT&T Stadium – the home of WrestleMania 32 where Reigns defeated Triple H for the WWE Championship. The Big Dog will be the special guest picker and join the expert panel, which includes Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit and Lee Corso. Reigns, who also played football professionally in the NFL and CFL, will join the panel at 11:30 a.m. ET to provide his own analysis and make his picks for the day's NCAA college football games. This also marks College GameDay's third visit to the TCU campus, and TCU is undefeated in its five previous GameDay appearances. Don't miss The Big Dog's picks at 11:30 a.m. ET this Saturday on ESPN's College GameDay.

- WWE NXT Superstar Kassius Ohno is celebrating 20 years in the business this week. The former ROH Tag Team Champion started training in Ohio during the summer of 1998 and made his debut for the Unified Championship Wrestling indie promotion on September 12 of that year, facing Shawn Halsey. Ohno tweeted the following to mark the milestone and has been re-tweeting fan tributes, seen below:

20 years of pro wrestling ??

