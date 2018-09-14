Backstage Update On Neville's Post-WWE Status

It's interesting that no indie bookings for Neville have been announced as of this writing. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that indie promoters have contacted Neville but he is telling them that he can't accept dates yet, but will be able to very soon. This is worth noting because WWE recently confirmed that Neville would be free & clear to work anywhere he wants as there was no non-compete clause in effect when the release was announced in late August.

As we've noted, Neville had tried getting his release when he quit the company in October 2017 but officials were worried about him working elsewhere, which is why they decided to freeze his contract for almost one whole year.

Neville has not issued any public comments since his release and his social media has been inactive since September 28, 2017. It's believed that many of the top indie promotions are interested in bringing him in.

