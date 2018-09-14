Nikki Bella Talks The Importance Of Loving Yourself (Video), Top WWE Stars At Comic Con Today, More

- Nikki Bella was interviewed by ET at CURVYcon at New York Fashion Week this week, as seen in the video above. During the interview, Bella talked about relationships and said that they are better when you love yourself.

"You're better in a relationship when you fully have that self-love and love yourself and know who you are because then you're just so confident in that relationship," Nikki said.

- Speaking of Nikki Bella, she will be appearing at Keystone Comic Con this Saturday in the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA this Saturday. WWE Champion AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan will be at the fan fest this afternoon, with Styles appearing from 3-6:30 p.m. and Bryan from 3:30-7 p.m. Jim Cornette and Tommy Dreamer will also be at the Con this weekend for the entire time. You can get more details here.