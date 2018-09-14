Mickie James Nominated, Stephanie McMahon Talks WWE Evolution, Dolph Ziggler And Drew McIntyre

- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video, featuring RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre plugging WWE Story Time.

- As noted, Stephanie McMahon was a featured speaker at the SportsBusiness Journal's 2018 SBJ Game Changers Conference in New York City this week. She spoke about WWE's success and the women's revolution during the "Ideas That Move Us Forward: Storytelling In Sports Business" panel.

SportsBusiness Daily notes that Stephanie talked about how the upcoming Evolution pay-per-view is a key element in WWE's continued exposure of their female Superstars. She also talked about how Evolution was spurred by the #GiveDivasAChance hashtag and how proud they are of giving fans what they demanded. She said, "We are so incredibly proud about what we are able to do about what our audience demanded."

See Also Stephanie McMahon Reveals The Reason Behind WWE's Success

- Mickie James has been nominated for three Native American Music Awards for her country music work. Voting is now open and the awards take place on Friday, October 12 in Niagara Falls, New York. Below is WWE's announcement on the nominations along with comments from the WWE veteran:

Mickie James nominated for three Native American Music Awards Raw Superstar Mickie James has been nominated for three Native American Music Awards. The six-time Women's Champion is in the running for Best Country Recording for "Don't be Afraid to Fly," Best Single Recording for "Left Right Left," and Best Music Video for a Concept for "Left Right Left." Voting is now open to the public. Please visit http://nativeamericanmusicawards.com/vote-now to cast your vote and support Mickie James. Winners will be announced at an awards gala on Friday, Oct. 12, in Niagara Falls, N.Y. James is part Powhatan, an indigenous group traditionally from Virginia, and is proud of her Native American ancestry. In 2017, she was inducted into the Native American Music Hall of Fame.