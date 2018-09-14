Wrestling Inc.

WWE Star To Be On The Cover Of Forbes Magazine, Lio Rush In Twitter Fights, Wade Barrett Movie Note

By Akhilesh Gannavarapu | September 14, 2018

- Vengeance starring Stu Bennett, f.k.a. Wade Barrett in WWE, is now available to pre-order in the UK from iTunes. You can pre-order it now by clicking here.

- Nikki Bella will be on the cover of an upcoming issue of Forbes magazine.

- As seen on 205 Live this week, Noam Dar cut a promo calling out Lio Rush, and talked about how he landed up on 205 Live when he was just 22. Dar then challenged Rush to a match, which he immediately accepted, and the two Superstars will face each other next week on 205 Live.

After accepting Dar's challenge, Rush posted the video below on his Twitter account where he ripped into Dar, and warned the Scottish Superstar that he will meet the same fate as his other opponents when he faces him next week. Rush also reminded Dar that he doesn't have his own merchandise on the WWE Shop and called him 'Mr. Ham Sandwich'.



Drake Maverick came to Dar's aid on Twitter, resulting in Maverick and Rush going back and forth on social media. The 205 Live General Manager of 205 Live did not hold anything back, and posted an image mocking Leo with the caption "low weights, high reps".




