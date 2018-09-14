Rey Mysterio Says WWE Return Is Not Definite, Talks Being Confused By Reaction At 2014 Royal Rumble

Rey Mysterio's name has seen plenty of run in the rumor mill recently, as he has been expected to return to WWE soon. On the latest Apter Chat, Bill Apter asked Mysterio about those rumors and while nothing is definite, Mysterio would certainly be open to a return.

"We got to keep in mind that rumors will always be rumors," Mysterio said. "There's nothing locked in. There's nothing secure that says that I am going back.

"I'm doing what I'm doing right now. I'm enjoying my independent wrestling life. I get to choose and pick when I want to wrestle, where I want to wrestle. If I want matches, like were just mentioned versus Kenny [Omega], I'm going to make them happen, if it's possible. There's no insurance or security right now that I am going back. I'll tell you what though, if the time is right and there's an agreement on both ends, meaning WWE and myself, and there's an offer on the table, I wouldn't say no. If it's correct. If it's the right one. But in the meantime, I'm still enjoying my liberty out here in independent wrestling."

Mysterio was the 27th entry in this year's Royal Rumble and received a big ovation from the Philadelphia crowd. In 2014, his entrance into the Royal Rumble was not received as well. Fans were hoping to see Daniel Bryan in the Rumble and when Mysterio was revealed as entrant number 30, fans didn't take that well. Even though he was confused at the time, he has no hard feelings towards the fans for that moment.

"The first one was definitely no hard feelings against the fans or anyone," Mysterio stated. "I think I was just put into a spot that wasn't meant to be for me. It was meant to be for Daniel Bryan. That's who the fans wanted to see. So when you don't cater to the fans, what they want, that negativity and that booing, I now understand that it wasn't directed towards me. It was directed towards the booking.

"At the time I didn't understand what was going on. I was like 'why are they booing me? What's going on here?' And after watching the event, I understood exactly why it happened. Now in comparison to this years Royal Rumble, they kept it a very good surprise and to come out number 27 when the fans didn't even expect it, the ovation was tremendous. My adrenaline was going at a thousand for hours. One thing in talking about it, another thing of being in the moment was like no other."

Mysterio has been active on the independent wrestling scene, recently wrestling the main event at All In, and does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon. While he has no intention of ending his in-ring career, he did discuss if he would still be involved in wrestling after his in-ring career is finished.

"You know what, I've never really thought about that," said Mysterio. "I'm not ready to hang up my mask yet. If the opportunity was given to me, I don't see why not. To be able to share the knowledge that I've picked up in almost 30 years of being in this business, is a blessing. I think it's good to help others out and I would really receive a lot of satisfaction doing that."

You can listen to the full chat with Rey Mysterio below. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Apter Chat with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.