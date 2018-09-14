Bray Wyatt Reveals How He "Got JoJo"

RAW Superstar Bray Wyatt has gone public on Instagram with his relationship with WWE ring announcer JoJo.

Wyatt's wife filed for divorce in 2017 and alleged that her husband was having an affair with JoJo.

It appears Wyatt has disabled comments on the photos with JoJo but he wrote the following in response to one fan on another photo: "@luisgrivasjr I whipe my ass with wannabe keyboard marks like you every day. And for everyone else that's curious....how'd I get JoJo?? Because I am the goddamn man, that's how. Case closed."

Below are the new photos of the happy couple:

