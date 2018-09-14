Paul Heyman WWE Status Update

There's been speculation on Paul Heyman returning to the WWE storylines while Brock Lesnar is training for his return to the UFC Octagon in 2019 but Heyman has been settling into a behind-the-scenes role while he waits for a potential TV role.

Heyman has been backstage at recent WWE TV tapings and has been working in a behind-the-scenes capacity, according to PWInsider. No word yet on how long they plan to work Heyman behind-the-scenes. This is not the first behind-the-scenes role for The Advocate as he worked WWE creative in the early 2000s and became head SmackDown writer in the summer of 2002.

Heyman actually started working behind-the-scenes before Lesnar left as he was listed as a writer on a RAW production sheet from the July 9 episode.

It was reported in August that there had been talk of keeping Heyman as a character on WWE TV while Lesnar was gone but there's no word yet on who might become the next Paul Heyman Girl or Paul Heyman Guy.