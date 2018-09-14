Zack Ryder Marks Career Milestone, Tag Teams Re-Watch Their Hell In A Cell Match (Video), WWE Stock

- Above is the latest episode of WWE Playback, featuring The Usos and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day re-watching their Hell In a Cell match from the 2017 HIAC pay-per-view.

- WWE stock was up 1.21% today, closing at $88.40 per share. Today's high was $88.65 and the low was $87.14.

- Zack Ryder is celebrating 15 years in the pro wrestling business this week. Ryder marked the milestone with the following tweet on training with the New York Wrestling Connection and working with WWE for the past 12 years: