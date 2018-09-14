Backstage News On WWE Planning To Use More Managers

It looks like we will be seeing more managers on WWE TV from here on out, at least until Vince McMahon changes his mind.

There has been talk of bringing in managers from the indies to have them work future roles with Superstars already under contract. No word yet on which managers WWE might be interested in but they recently put WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick with The Authors of Pain and they put 205 Live Superstar Lio Rush with Bobby Lashley, both on the RAW brand.

The Observer speculated that Vince's anti-manager sentiment that has been an issue for a long time seems to have dissipated with the success of Paul Heyman's character with Brock Lesnar. Word is that WWE officials are now back to thinking about using managers in the storylines.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

