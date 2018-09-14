John Cena Introduces Chinese WWE Superstars In Mandarin (Video), Live WWE Now On Sunday, HIAC Promo

- Above is video of John Cena and other WWE Superstars in Shanghai, China for the recent WWE live event. The video also shows Cena, speaking in Mandarin and introducing Chinese Superstars Li Xia, Big Boa, Mars Wang and Tian Bing, calling them the future of WWE China and potential champions in WWE.

See Also Shinsuke Nakamura Talks Getting Yelled At Backstage After John Cena Botch

- There will be a live episode of WWE Now on Sunday before the Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. The special will air on Facebook and YouTube at 2pm ET. Hosts Mike Rome and Cathy Kelley will be joined by Becky Lynch, WWE Champion AJ Styles and RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre. Below is the full announcement:

WWE Now goes live before WWE hell in a Cell 2018 Cathy Kelley and Mike Rome will host a live preview of WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 on Facebook and YouTube this Sunday at 2 ET/11 PT. The live preview will feature WWE Champion AJ Styles, Raw Tag Team Champions Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler and Becky Lynch, hours before each of them compete at the thrilling event. Styles prepares for a bitterly personal title clash against Samoa Joe, the Raw Tag Team Champions look to take down Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose, and Lynch eyes capturing her second SmackDown Women's Title from her onetime best friend, Charlotte Flair. Do not miss this unique live look at these Superstars before such a thrilling event, streaming on Facebook and YouTube at 2 ET/11 PT.

- Below is a promo for Braun Strowman vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Sunday's HIAC pay-per-view. The main event match will take place inside the Cell with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley as the special referee.