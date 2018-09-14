Jeff Hardy Reveals Which WWE Superstar He Wants To Wrestle Most

Jeff Hardy is currently on his second run with WWE and he has been in the ring with many WWE superstars. This time around there are a few superstars that he has not squared off with yet, but would like to. In a recent interview with Planeta Wrestling, Hardy said that the current WWE Universal Champion is at the top of his list.

"There's a few," said Hardy. "Probably right now more than any is, I would say, Roman Reigns. I wrestled AJ [Styles] a lot in the other company and it would be cool to wrestle him now in the WWE. But probably Roman Reigns is number one."

Hardy is on the SmackDown Live roster currently and is billed to be at the upcoming SmackDown 1000 event. Although Hardy was not on the first episode of SmackDown, he was a member of the roster when it first aired, which is a crazy thought for him. When asked about his favorite SmackDown moment, it was hard for him to chose.

"There's been so many," Hardy said. "I was there when SmackDown started, which is insane. I remember when it first debuted. A lot of crazy things have happened. I can't really remember one in particular, but I'm sure it is going to be a huge celebration."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Planeta Wrestling with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.