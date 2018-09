WWE NXT Live Event Results From Tampa (9/14): Horsewomen Headline, Lars Sullivan, Keith Lee, More

Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from tonight's show in Tampa, Florida:

* Kassius Ohno defeated Luke Menzies

* Brennan Williams defeated Raul Mendoza

* Aliyah defeated Jessie Elaban

* Keith Lee defeated Manny Faberino

* NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly retained over The War Raiders via DQ

* Lars Sullivan defeated Donovan Dijakovic

* Adam Cole defeated Rinku Singh by DQ

* Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir defeated NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane, Io Shirai and Dakota Kai