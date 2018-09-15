Lana Talks Wanting To Be WWE Women's Champion, Mick Foley - 20 Years In Hell, Lio Rush Raps (Video)

- Above is a preview of Mick Foley: 20 Years in Hell one-man show, which will premiere right after tomorrow's WWE Hell in a Cell PPV. As noted, Foley will be the special guest referee for the Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

- Lana spoke briefly with Hollywood Life about her goal to be WWE Women's Champion, despite getting some pressure from Rusev to start a family.

"Rusev always puts on the pressure," Lana laughed. "He's like, 'I want babies!' but right now I'm very focused on my career. There's a lot I want to achieve. I feel like I'm finally starting to get more momentum in the ring and getting more opportunities. There's a lot I would love to do still — being SmackDown Women's Champion is obviously a dream of mine."

- Next week on 205 Live, Lio Rush will take on his latest rival, Noam Dar. In the video below, Rush raps about taking down Dar. As noted, Rush appeared on this week's Raw to hype up Bobby Lashley while he lifted some weights. Vince McMahon has reportedly changed his mind about not using managers as we've seen more start to pop up in recent weeks.