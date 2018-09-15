WWE 205 Live Moving To Wednesdays

Looking at this week's WWE Network schedule 205 Live is no longer in its usual spot after SmackDown at 10pm ET. As of this writing, an episode of WWE 24 is scheduled to air in next week's time slot. Jumping to this Wednesday a "New" episode of 205 Live is slotted for 7pm ET, right before this week's episodes of NXT and the Mae Young Classic. Under WWE's "Shows" page, the change has also been made.

WWE has yet to make an official announcement on this change. No word yet on if the tapings will continue to take place after SmackDown, or if WWE will move them to another venue. It's possible this change is temporary to make room for the 14-episode WWE Mixed Match Challenge, which will begin this Tuesday with a 9:50pm ET Pre-Show and two matches taking place afterwards at 10pm ET. The Mixed Match Challenge will air on Facebook Watch.

Back in February, Vince McMahon stepped aside to let Triple H take over control of 205 Live. Since then, Triple H has brought back some of the aspects of the WWE Cruiserweight Classic tournament, including the style and presentation of the wrestlers. Vince had personally worked with the 205 Live Superstars to bring out their personalities to present them in a certain way, but lately there has been more focus on the in-ring work under Triple H.

In March, Triple H spoke with CBS Sports' In This Corner podcast about 205 Live being a "work in progress."

"The great thing about [WWE] is we can change them on a dime," Triple H said. "We can put it in a different direction, and if people don't like something, just keep watching [because] we are probably going to get you there. We are probably going to get you to a place that works for everyone. That is the intent.

"I think 205 continues to be a work in progress. I'm excited about that opportunity for all of the athletes there because, for a lot of them, there was no road in front of them. There was no big path, and it was doing what they were doing but this opened up doors for them. Hopefully it will continue to grow, much like NXT has, much like the [United Kingdom efforts] will and all of that. I think there is tremendous opportunity and in some way we are just kind of nicking the surface of where we will be."

