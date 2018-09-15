Daniel Bryan Likens The Bullet Club To The Four Horsemen, Cody Rhodes Reacts

Daniel Bryan was recently interviewed during a 2K19 promotional event where he was asked about All In and his thoughts on what Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega had achieved by putting on the biggest independent show in history.

"Imagine five years ago, thinking that the independent wrestlers putting together a show on their own is going to sell 10,000 tickets in under 30 minutes," Bryan said. "You're insane; what are you? If you were to tell me that five years ago that it would happen, I'd say, 'You're crazy! You don't know what you're talking about'. But that's a testament to these guys, and I… I think it's especially a credit to Cody, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. Because they've all created waves in different ways. Cody leaving the WWE and saying, 'You know what? I think I'm better than what they're giving me. I'm going to go out and prove something.'

"The Young Bucks, doing all this on their own, being creative. They've started their own YouTube thing, they're doing this thing where they are anti – authority, anti – corporate people. And then Kenny Omega going out and having all these matches that people… some people look at them and say, 'These are some of the best pro wrestling matches of all time!'"

Bryan continued and paid the quartet the ultimate compliment, likening them to The Four Horsemen.

"I mean, some people… whether you believe that or you don't, the buzz around it creates this thing. They are like their own, new Four Horsemen," Bryan sstated. "Where they are so different, but they complement each other. And some of it, they have this buzz about them. And the idea that they are doing their own event, outside of Ring of Honor, outside of New Japan, and they're bringing people from IMPACT and this kind of stuff. It's totally like, 'Woah! This is awesome and crazy'. That just goes to show that the world is getting smaller. And people who don't have the resources of say WWE, can still go and do incredible things, and I just think it is so empowering, and so cool!"

Cody reacted to Bryan's comments on social media this week, as seen below: